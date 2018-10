Richard & Kim spoke to Lake Macquarie Police Commander, Danny Sullivan, about the horrific sexual assault of a 14 year old girl in the Windale are on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was confronted by a man with a knife and dragged into bushland as she got off the school bus. Anyone with information is urged to contact crime stoppers 1800333000. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-Danny-Sullivan-.mp3