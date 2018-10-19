SHARK ATTACK at Port Stephens!

A man is now being treated in hospital after a shark attack at Samurai Beach, Port Stephens this morning.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the scene at about 8am.

However, they were soon called off after receiving word that the patient had only suffered minor injuries. It’s understood the 50-year-old man was bitten on the arm and has now been taken to John Hunter Hospital. The Department of Primary Industries believes that he was attacked by a Wobbegong shark.

It comes after a whale carcass washed ashore earlier this week, prompting a warning for increased shark activity in the area.

One Mile beach and Samurai Beach are now closed.