Tomato Sauce 1, 2 or 3 teaspoons – Kristen Beck

We don’t think any house in this country wouldn’t have a bottle of sauce in the house, Brent Speaks to Nutritionist Kristen Beck about the secret ingredient of sugar… its not as good for you.. as you may have thought..

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Kristen-Beck-18102018.mp3



Here is Iain “Huey” Hewitson Tomato Chilli Jam recipe and podcast.

my tomato & chilli jam, which goes brilliantly with chops, sangas, burgers, seared seafood and even scrambled eggs.

Just put in a pot and cook for 10-15 mins:

½ tbsp ground, toasted mustard seeds

800 gm canned, diced tomatoes

35 gm grated fresh ginger

60 shaved palm sugar

75 ml red wine vinegar

1 heaped tbsp Sambal Oelek

2 tbsp Asian fish sauce

3 crushed garlic cloves

1 cup packet vegie stock

Make heaps – you’ll find yourselves dolloping it on everything – on toast at brekkie!?

Kristen Beck



, Master of Human Nutrition, Bachelor of Health Science, Postgraduate Certificate in Higher Education, Advanced Diploma of Naturopathy.

Nutritionist, health scientist, naturopath and mother of three Kristen Beck is Director of Beck Health & Nutrition Group. Kristen is an unbiased, independent nutritionist who bases her nutritional approach on scientific merit and public health interest.

Kristen is a professionally-accredited, Registered Nutritionist (RN042) who has been studying, practicing and lecturing in nutrition and health for more than 20 years. She spent several years working in the nutritional supplement industry specialising in supplement design before focusing on nutrition education and public health. Kristen’s focus and talents lie in bringing an educated, realistic and practical approach to often unnecessarily over-complicated topics relating to nutrition. She is a highly-skilled writer, communicator and educator.

Kristen is a senior nutrition and sports science lecturer at the International College of Management Sydney (www.icms.edu.au) and regularly presents professional development nutrition lectures and seminars for companies and organisations including Westmead Hospital. Kristen is the resident nutritionist for Women’s Health magazine and is also an experienced and highly sought-after media commentator in television, print and radio. She regularly appears on programs including Today, A Current Affair, The Project and Today Tonight.