Investigators Confirm Lake Macquarie Sexual Assault Did Not Occur

Detectives investigating a report a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Windale last week have confirmed it was a false report.

Police were told a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unknown man in bushland after getting off a bus on the Pacific Highway near South Street, about 3.30pm last Wednesday (17 October 2018).

The matter was reported to officers from Lake Macquarie Police District, who launched an investigation with the assistance of detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad.

Following extensive investigations, including forensic examinations and speaking with a number of people, detectives have confirmed that the report was false.

The girl has been spoken to by police and offered support services.

Police would like to thank the community and media for their assistance with this matter.