Fad or fact? Diets debunked!

Tempted to go vegan, try fasting or give up gluten? More than 2 million Aussies say they are currently on some kind of diet, but quick-fix diets often end in failure. We look at the positives and pitfalls of the latest diets to help you find the best eating plan for you. Plus, Brooke shares five ways to spot a fad diet!