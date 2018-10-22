Man Charged Over Alleged Wickham Pub Assault

A man’s been charged with assault after an alleged altercation at a Wickham pub yesterday.

Police were called to the hotel on Maitland Road around 7:30pm after staff told the 47-year-old to leave due to his level of intoxication.

He then allegedly threatened a staff member and punched a patron, before throwing a beer glass towards him.

The patron suffered minor injuries but didn’t require medical treatment.

Police arrested the man and allegedly found him with a billiard ball wrapped in a sock and a large amount of cash.

He’s been charged with a raft of offences including being in possession of stolen property.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.