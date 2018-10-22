Richard and Kim Shark bite victim explains how he fended off the shark at Pt Stephens. shannaOctober 22, 2018 3:36 amOctober 22, 2018 Paul Kenny was bitten by a shark at Samurai Beach on Saturday. He told Richard and Kim about the experience and how he fended off the shark. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Paul-Kenny-2.mp3 News Previous ArticleWhy did Peter Gogarty boycot the National Apology on child sexual abuse?Next ArticleThe Apartments winners for a 2nd Week, Hans & Courtney – The Block