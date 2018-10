They came first for the 2nd week in a row and finished on a high plus enjoy a $40000 reserve discount to help in a chance of taking out the win of the block which adds $100k to their prize, Hans and Courtney chat to Brent about the win this week.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-hans-and-courtney-22102018.mp3



Visit the winning kitchen by clicking here.