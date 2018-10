Wentworth Bi-election what a mess for the government – Steve Michelson

The media has been watching intensely the results of the bi-election and if the government lose the seat after holding it since the federation of Australia it makes the government a minority government, Brent Speaks to Stephen Michaelson who has been watching & listening, and gives his insight to the events.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-Steve-Michaelson-22102018.mp3

Who is Stephen Michaelson?

Steve is a highly respected government relations, campaigning and strategic communications consultant. He has worked across a range of sectors and was a key architect in the fight for marriage equality in Australia.

Steve thrives in complex stakeholder and issues rich environments and is committed to achieving practical outcomes for clients. Most recently he established the historic National Compact on Permanent migration and advises the Australians for Mental Health Campaign and the Les Twentyman Foundation.

Prior to joining Newgate Steve was a trusted adviser to Opposition Leader Bill Shorten. He was responsible for stakeholder engagement, political relations and worked on a range of complex issues under intense media scrutiny including the Royal Commission into Trade Union Corruption.

Steve has also worked as a lawyer across employer, employee and public-sector settings. He is a Melbourne University Law School prize winner and was a CAS Hawker Scholar at the Australian National University. Associate Partner at Newgate Communications