Why did Peter Gogarty boycot the National Apology on child sexual abuse? shannaOctober 22, 2018 Peter Gogarty suffered abuse as a child at the hands of Catholic priest Jim Fletcher. He explained to Richard and Kim why he was boycotting the national apology by the Prime Minister in Canberra.