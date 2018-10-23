Appeal for Information: Cessnock Pursuit

Police have put out an appeal for dashcam footage as they investigate a pursuit through Cessnock earlier this week.

Officers tried to stop a dark coloured Yamaha motorbike on Melbourne Street at Aberdare just before 2pm on Monday, however it sped off.

It’s believed the motorcyclist then turned onto Duffie Drive and headed towards Neath.

Anyone who may have footage of the incident, or footage from Cessnock Road and Maitland Road between Cessnock and Neath should contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: NSW Police