Brent Bultitude

Khaskoggi murder and the Saudi Prince – Dr Keith Suter

The news that a journalist enters an embassy for papers to enable his marriage and never is seen again is the stuff of the best crime writer so when its a true story, you might think cold war BUT no this is a crazy reality, Dr Kieth Suter has looked at the implications to the country’s involved and possible consequences.

http://www.global-directions.com/
Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand.

