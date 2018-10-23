Khaskoggi murder and the Saudi Prince – Dr Keith Suter

The news that a journalist enters an embassy for papers to enable his marriage and never is seen again is the stuff of the best crime writer so when its a true story, you might think cold war BUT no this is a crazy reality, Dr Kieth Suter has looked at the implications to the country’s involved and possible consequences.
