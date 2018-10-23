Tech talk with Geoff Quattromani

Geoff is off overseas today and quickly chats about the new Huawei Mate20 Pro. The feature list blows the new iPhone out of the water, and it’s not just because of the three cameras on the back.

Now for concerned parents Geoff had been testing a TicTocTrack, it’s a smartwatch that kids can use to track steps and keep in touch with family. It also allows parents to tracks their children’s location and apple fan boyz can mark the diaries again for the final Apple event of the year. October 31st we’ll hopefully hear about some new Macs and iPad Pro devices. all before Geoffs boarding call!

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-22102018.mp3

Geoff is from EFTM.com