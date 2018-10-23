Teen Tasered; Officers Assaulted in the Hunter

Two police officers were allegedly assaulted during the arrest of a teenager in Weston overnight.

At around 12.45am Tuesday, police from Hunter Valley Police District attended a home on Fourth Street, Weston, after reports a teenager wanted on an outstanding warrant was at the property.

On arrival, they found a 16-year-old boy inside, who attempted to flee.

It’s alleged two senior constables stopped him and as they attempted to arrest him, a struggle ensued.

Neighbouring residents intervened, and it’s alleged both officers were assaulted – one was struck several times in the head and body.

As police attempted to restrain the teenager, he was tasered and capsicum spray was deployed.

The boy was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with the outstanding warrant, resist officer in execution of duty, assault police officer in execution of duty cause aggravated bodily harm, possess prohibited drug, and possession of equipment for administering prohibited drugs.

He was refused bail to appear at a children’s court today (Tuesday 23 October 2018), where he was refused bail again to reappear at the same court on Tuesday 13 November 2018.