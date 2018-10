Richard & Kim spoke with Newcastle woman, Belinda Hedley, who’s twin toddlers nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Fortunately Belinda and her husband dragged them from the pool and were able to revive them. She has a message for everyone with a pool coming into the swimming months. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-Belinda-Hedley-.mp3