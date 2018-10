With the warmer weather starting the life of bees has been noticed with bees in the suburbs looking for new homes and Brent to speaks to Doug Purdie from the Urban Bee hive to explain if you have a swarm arrive DONT PANIC and what you can do.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultidude-and-Doug-Purdie-24102018.mp3

visit the Urban Bee hive here.

