Take Elvis Home!

Listen to 2HD all this week for your chance to win the brand new release from Elvis! Yes that’s right ELVIS PRESLEY Where No One Stands Alone.

‘Where No One Stands Alone’ celebrates the power and passion of Elvis Presley’s gospel recordings.

It was gospel music that most ferociously stoked his musical passions, even as his unique synthesis of country, popular and rhythm and blues styles made him an idol to millions around the world. Friends and family would often recall hearing Elvis sing gospel tunes at home and to warm up before concerts.

The album has 14 amazing tracks:

1. I’ve Got Confidence

2. Where No One Stands Alone (with Lisa Marie Presley)

3. Saved

4. Crying In The Chapel

5. So High

6. Stand By Me

7. Bosom Of Abraham

8. How Great Thou Art

9. I, John

10. You’ll Never Walk Alone

11. He Touched Me

12. In The Garden

13. He Is My Everything

14. Amazing Grace