Appeal for Information: Ourimbah Hit and Run

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run at Ourimbah yesterday afternoon.

It’s believed a two-year-old boy was struck by a white pantech truck as it left a service station on the Pacific Highway around 3:45pm, after he’d wandered away from a nearby home.

The toddler was flown to the John Hunter Hospital and placed in an induced coma but thankfully it’s now thought he’s only suffered superficial cuts and grazes.

The driver did not stop and assist, however police believe they may not be aware that the incident occurred.

The truck was last seen driving north along the highway.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Wyong Police on (02) 4356 6099.

Image Courtesy of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter