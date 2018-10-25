Richard & Kim spoke to local surfer, Bernie Wilson about his concerns over the proposed skate bowl at South Newcastle beach. A group of them met with the Lord Mayor yesterday to raise concerns they had with the project. C ouncillors have refused the calls to scrap the plan on South Newcastle Beach but have committed to consult the community about the proposal. They have also supported a motion to review the design for the latest stage of the Bathers Way.
Richard and Kim
Bernie Wilson explains why he doesn’t want the new skate bowl on South Newcastle Beach.
