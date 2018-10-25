Bernie Wilson explains why he doesn’t want the new skate bowl on South Newcastle Beach.

Richard & Kim spoke to local surfer, Bernie Wilson about his concerns over the proposed skate bowl at South Newcastle beach. A group of them met with the Lord Mayor yesterday to raise concerns they had with the project. C http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-Bernie-Wilson-.mp3 ouncillors have refused the calls to scrap the plan on South Newcastle Beach but have committed to consult the community about the proposal. They have also supported a motion to review the design for the latest stage of the Bathers Way.