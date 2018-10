Newcastle City Council has planned to build a new skate boarding park and bowl, while many support the idea, but there are issues, concrete on sand in reach of the ocean. Brent Speaks to Councillor John Church about the issue, and the concerns raised.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-john-Church-25102018.mp3



Ward 1 Councillor

Newcastle City Council

September 2017 – Present

Image source -https://www.visitnewcastle.com.au