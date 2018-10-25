Weekly Chat with Mark Latham

Brent and Mark talk about former Malcolm Turnbull being an official representative of the Australian government and offered air travel benefits that of all the former PM’s Mr Turnbull is the most self sufficient, plus question his decision to not help the wentworth seat in the bi-election. other topics include Nauru, genders removed from birth certificate and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Latham-25102018.mp3



You can follow Mark Lathams outsiders on facebook

https://www.facebook.com/MarkLathamsOutsiders/



To buy a copy of Mark and Alans cookbook click here. or visit a good bookshop, even Big W.

http://au.newhollandpublishers.com/books/cooking/conversations-in-the-kitchen.html