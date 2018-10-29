Man Charged with Alleged Indecent Act on Train Near Morisset

A man’s been charged after allegedly committing an act of indecency and assault on a train on the Sydney to Newcastle line yesterday.

It’s believed the 27-year-old boarded a northbound train at Wyong around 6:30pm, where he attempted to talk to a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman.

He then allegedly committed an act of indecency and assault before getting off the train at Morisset.

The incident was reported to police who then arrested the man at the bus stop outside the train station.

He was taken to Toronto Police Station where he was charged with common assault and committing an act of indecency on a person over 16.

The man has been refused bail and will front Toronto Local Court today.

