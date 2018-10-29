Visitors Charged in Screening Operation at Cessnock Prison

Police have now charged three people, after they were caught up in a screening operation at Cessnock gaol over the weekend.

Officers say the trio committed offences ranging from driving while suspended to drug possession.

A 34-year-old man was allegedly found with two grams of methamphetamine, while another was charged with bringing tobacco into the prison.

They’re both off to court.

A small quantity of cannabis was also seized from a vehicle, however no charges were laid due to insufficient evidence.

Correctional Officers and NSW Police say they’re planning to hold more operations like this in the near future.