Richard King spoke to Member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery about the ‘It’s in the bag’ initiative in support of the Share The Dignity campaign.‘It’s in the bag’ provides sanitary items, personal hygiene products and everyday luxuries to homeless women, women at risk or women experiencing domestic violence. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-Sonia-Hornery-.mp3