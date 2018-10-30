Motorcyclist in Hospital after Serious Crash at Mayfield

A man has suffered serious head injuries after a two vehicle crash at Mayfield this morning.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Church Street and Maitland Road just after 9:30am, after a motorcycle and a car collided.

The motorcyclist was taken to the John Hunter Hospital, but the male driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are now investigating the crash and they’re asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Church Street and Maitland Road have now reopened after earlier closures.

