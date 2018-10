Richard & Kim spoke to of General Manager of Newcastle baskteball, Neil Goffet, about the possibility of a state of the art indoor basketball stadium at Hillsborough. Lake Macquarie Council voted in favour of relocating it at Monday night’s council meeting. If it gets the green light it would move from Broadmeadow to Hillsborough. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/2HD-Interview-Neil-Goffet-.mp3