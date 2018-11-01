Fatal Smash Near Raymond Terrace

It’s been confirmed that a man died in yesterday’s head-on crash at Millers Forest.
Paramedics were called to Raymond Terrace Road at about 1:40pm, after two cars collided in the west-bound lane.
The 53-year-old male driver and sole occupant of a Mazda was killed at the scene.
A 61-year-old female driver also suffered minor injuries and had to be freed from her vehicle.
She was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Port Stephens police are now investigating the crash.
A report will also be prepared for the coroner.