Fatal Smash Near Raymond Terrace

It’s been confirmed that a man died in yesterday’s head-on crash at Millers Forest.

Paramedics were called to Raymond Terrace Road at about 1:40pm, after two cars collided in the west-bound lane.

The 53-year-old male driver and sole occupant of a Mazda was killed at the scene.

A 61-year-old female driver also suffered minor injuries and had to be freed from her vehicle.

She was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Port Stephens police are now investigating the crash.

A report will also be prepared for the coroner.