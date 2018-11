The laws have changed in regards to warranty’s on appliances and you can get them fixed regardless of manufacturers warranty’s if they are meant to last a certain time, so how long should the last, Sarah Agar from Choice magazine chats to Brent about it.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-Sara-Agar-30102018.mp3

https://spotashonky.choice.com.au/

https://www.choice.com.au/