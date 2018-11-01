Out of range – Larrikin and good guy John “Roothy” Rooth

Some chats are too short and today’s chat with “Roothy” is one of them. Brent discusses a bit of life, travel and his book, the photos are exquisite.



You can visit John “Roothy” Rooth on facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Roothy4WD/

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-John-Roothy-Rooth-01112018.mp3

John ‘Roothy’ Rooth.

In his book Out of Range Australia’s favourite bush mechanic takes us ‘off road’ and ‘out of range’ to some of the most beautiful and remote parts of Australia.

As someone who’s spent decades exploring Australia in his trusty ‘Milo’, I thought an interview Roothy might be of interest to you?

Talking points:

• Out of Range explores the beautiful landscapes in Cape York, the Kimberleys, the Simpson Desert, Tasmania, Darwin, QLD Sand Islands and the Victorian High Country

• Australian’s relationship with our countryside

• Why it’s important to experience these places for ourselves

• The best places to go off-road in Australia

• Out of Range reveals some of the history behind our first explorers and the journeys they made across Australia

Roothy has some incredible tales from his time in the bush so I’m sure he would be able to provide a brilliant and touching depiction of Australia and its landscape, particularly places that are rarely seen by the average traveller.