Weekly Chat with Mark Latham

Mark and Brent chat about Malcolm Turnbull appearing on Q & A, on the ABC next week, after not helping in the bi-election, plus the Labor party and LGBTI references in the national platform document, Nauru’s children are moved to Adelaide, and the remaining children issues, over supply of uni courses and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Latham-01112018.mp3



You can follow Mark Lathams outsiders on facebook

https://www.facebook.com/MarkLathamsOutsiders/



To buy a copy of Mark and Alans cookbook click here. or visit a good bookshop, even Big W.

http://au.newhollandpublishers.com/books/cooking/conversations-in-the-kitchen.html