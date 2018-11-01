Brent Bultitude

White terrorism – Dr Keith Suter

mm

With the worst anti-Jewish attack in US history, we could look at the whole issue of white terrorism Dr Keith Suter discusses with Brent the repercussions and causes to such a sad event.

Listen to the simple podcast here.


http://www.global-directions.com/
Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.

