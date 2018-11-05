We Want You – NSW fire Rescue

This year FRNSW is encouraging those who may not have considered firefighting to think outside of the traditional role of a firefighter and apply; firefighters are mums and dads, business owners, tradies and professionals who balance everyday life with a critical on-call role in the community.

More than Fire is designed to entice applicants from all industries and fields for both Permanent (full-time) and Retained (on-call) firefighter positions. The range of FRNSW capabilities means it is able to respond to all kinds of emergencies, from rescues to hazardous material clean ups and motor vehicle incidents; and to undertake critical prevention education.

Brent Speaks to Acting Chief Brendan Cox about who they are looking for.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Acting-Chief-Brendan-Cox-02112018.mp3

Applications open today and closes 19th November

https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/recruitment