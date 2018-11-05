We Want You – NSW fire Rescue

This year FRNSW is encouraging those who may not have considered firefighting to think outside of the traditional role of a firefighter and apply; firefighters are mums and dads, business owners, tradies and professionals who balance everyday life with a critical on-call role in the community.
More than Fire is designed to entice applicants from all industries and fields for both Permanent (full-time) and Retained (on-call) firefighter positions. The range of FRNSW capabilities means it is able to respond to all kinds of emergencies, from rescues to hazardous material clean ups and motor vehicle incidents; and to undertake critical prevention education.
Brent Speaks to Acting Chief Brendan Cox about who they are looking for.
Listen to the podcast here.
Applications open today and closes 19th November
https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/recruitment