Retrain your taste buds!

Did you know that scientists have recently discovered a sixth taste — and possible even a seventh? Along with sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami (savoury), fat and starch are thought to be taste qualities we can detect in food. As more and more of us try to reduce our sugar intake, find out why we are more sensitive to certain tastes over others, and learn 10 tips to retrain your taste buds.