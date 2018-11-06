The eve of the US mid term election – Dr Keith Suter

The Americans will do their mid terms elections later tonight/tomorrow and we get the inside track on what it all means and Dr Suter explains why our election system is superior (not that the candidates are any better).

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Keith-Suter-06112018a.mp3



http://www.global-directions.com/

