Armed Robbery at Hamilton South

A Hamilton South resident has been left with head injuries after a violent home invasion this morning.

It’s believed a man knocked on the door of the Fowler Street unit at around 1am before breaking in, threatening the occupant with a knife and assaulting him.

The offender then demanded cash from the resident and fled the scene with a backpack.

The victim tried to search for the man himself before heading to a friend’s home nearby to alert authorities.

Police have set up a crime scene and are now investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

