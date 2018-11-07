Work smarter not harder – Mark Carter

Less is more when it comes to work

All of us have grown with the notion that the standard working week is 40 hours. Yet in this modern age of technology, with the ability to work anywhere at any time, how many of us are actually working far in excess of 40 hours a week.

The ‘ploughman’ lunch of old in today’s high pressure world has become more ‘plough through’, with snacking lunch at one’s desk the norm rather than the exception.

Expert in human behaviour, Mark Carter will explore what has driven the growth in this unhealthy habits of pushing ourselves beyond limits at work and how the more and more hours we are working are making us less productive.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Carter-71102018.mp3

He will also explore that the answer is actually to work less for more, with businesses who have taken the step to reduce full-time work to 6 hours a day finding that their staff’s productivity has gone through the roof.

Further talking points Mark can explore as part of the segment:

• That multi-tasking is counter intuitive and in order to get more done we must focus on less

• The longer we work and the more mentally fatigued we become, seeing us take longer and longer to even the most simple tasks

• Tired workers also creates cranky workers, which is no good for the workplace nor the home life of the worker

• Depending on the personality of the individual, the more you ask someone to work the more they will find reason ‘no to’ and instead waste time (Mark can explore the 4 personality types of the average worker).



www.markcarter.com.au

Mark Carter is an expert in human behaviour and has built a professional reputation second to none, acquiring a catalogue of life experiences and knowledge through his own journey that many people can only dream about. He’s held senior and strategic leadership development roles in Asia Pacific, Europe and projects globally, including designing and implementing sales strategies and bespoke methodologies for billion dollar sales teams.

He approaches the subjects of leadership, sales, peak performance and behavioural sciences from a unique perspective of depth; with his knowledge crossing all industry channels, including e-commerce, advertising, travel, real estate, property, recruitment, hospitality, telecommunications, banking, government, not-for-profit and many more.

Multi-talented, Mark is a published author and is also called upon often to present at business seminars, is frequently invited to speak as keynote to set the theme, or as host for prestigious gala events.

His fascination for both big picture and quirky details of life, weaved with a masterful skill in communication, allows him to build relationships with his audiences leaving them intrigued, inspired and provoked into action.

Born in England, fermented in Scotland, nurtured by Europe and matured through several round world trips, Mark Carter is a truly global citizen. He now calls Australia, home where he enjoys the fruits of a sunny lifestyle. Mangoes, after all, don’t grow in Edinburgh.