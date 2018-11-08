Official Donald Trump Loses control of the house – Tom Switzer

The news of Donald Trump losing the house but still retaining control in the senate could be a control issue for Donald Trump. Brent speaks Tom Switzer from the Centre for Independent Studies about what it means to Donald Trump and the residents of the USA.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-JTom-Switzer-08112018.mp3



Tom Switzer is the Executive Director at the Centre for Independent Studies.

He is a former senior fellow at the University of Sydney’s United States Studies Centre (2009-17), a former editor of the Spectator Australia (2009-14), senior federal Liberal leader adviser/speech writer (2008), opinion editor of The Australian, (2001-08), editorial writer at the Australian Financial Review (1998-01) and assistant editor at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, DC (1995-98).

He has written for the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, The Spectator, Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, The National Interest, The American Interest and The American Conservative. He has also appeared on CNN, CNBC, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, Sky News, SBS, Seven, Nine, Ten and ABC radio and television.