Sonia Hornery on speeding fines issued between Hamilton and Wallsend after limit change.

Richard and Kim spoke to State Member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery, about motorists being slugged with $1.18 million dollars in speeding fines in a six month period following a 10km/hr change to the speed limit on Thomas st and Newcastle/Griffiths road. The speed limit was reduced from 70km/hr to 60km/hr between Hamilton and Wallsend in March this year. Ms Hornery has been putting pressure on the states police and finance ministers to release the data & explain the reasoning behind the speed changes. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Sonia-Hornery-1.mp3