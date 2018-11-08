Weekly Chat with Mark Latham

In a big week, Mark chats to Brent about his big announcement of reentering politics as a state leader of one nation party working with Pauline Hanson, and some media behaviour and twists to turn the policy topics into their own promotion, Malcolm Turnbull on Q & A tonight and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Latham-08112018.mp3



You can follow Mark Lathams outsiders on facebook

https://www.facebook.com/MarkLathamsOutsiders/



To buy a copy of Mark and Alans cookbook click here. or visit a good bookshop, even Big W.

http://au.newhollandpublishers.com/books/cooking/conversations-in-the-kitchen.html