Weekly Chat with Mark Latham

In a big week, Mark chats to Brent about his big announcement of reentering politics as a state leader of one nation party working with Pauline Hanson, and some media behaviour and twists to turn the policy topics into their own promotion, Malcolm Turnbull on Q & A tonight and more.
