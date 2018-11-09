Dr Brendan Nelson on the importance of the Australian War Memorial.

Richard & Kim spoke with Dr Brendan Nelson, Director of the Australian War Museum, about the new album ‘After the War’ commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Armistice. All royalties from the album will be donated to the memorial, funding programs and supporting young veterans. They also talked about the planned redevelopment of the Australian War Memorial. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Dr-Brendan-Nelson-.mp3