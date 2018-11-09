Gardening with Gavin

Brent finds out about chilli’s, Gavin and Lee Rowan Garden Worlds friends at oasis horticulture have released for summer a new range of chillies , chillies of the world , 10 countries , 10 chillies rated from hottest to mildest , using the Scoville chilli rating system , where to grow , how to look after + we have the hottest chilli available (the Carolina reaper ) rated at 2,200,00 on the scale. Mike accepted a challenge to eat a Carolina reaper on air.

Listen to the podcast here.

