Richard & Kim caught up with Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison about Luke Foley quitting as NSW Opposition Leader following serious allegations levelled against him by an ABC Journalist. Jenny has labelled the woman as ‘incredibly brave’ for coming forward. Aitchison revealed last year she herself was a victim of sexual assault. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Jenny-Aitchison-.mp3