Man Charged Over Alleged Carjacking at Shortland

A man’s been charged over an alleged carjacking in Shortland late last week.

Police say four men were in a car around 1:15am on Friday, when the driver got out of the vehicle.

The 27-year-old man in the passenger seat was then reportedly threatened at knifepoint by the two other passengers, who then drove off.

Thankfully no-one was injured.

After investigations, police arrested a 23-year-old at Speers Point and charged him with aggravated robbery, disqualified driving and drug possession.

Investigations are continuing to find the second man.

