Jaws and the surfers – MP Keith Pitt

Media has reported a big cull of sharks by MP Keith Pitt, He explains to Brent what he really wants to protect people in the waters and not entertain the ide to stop going to swim and surfing in the ocean..

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Keith-Pitt-12112018.mp3

Keith John Pitt

is a member of the Australian House of Representatives representing the Division of Hinkler as a member of the Liberal National Party.

Pitt has served as the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister since 5 March 2018 having previously held the portfolio between February and July 2016, following a rearrangement in the First Turnbull Ministry. With the reelection of the Turnbull Government in 2016, Pitt served as the Assistant Minister for Trade, Investment and Tourism between July 2016 and December 2017 in the Second Turnbull Ministry.

Prior to entering parliament, He owned two cane farms.