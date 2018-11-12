Shoosh for Kids – MP Stuart Ayres

Today is the start of Shoosh for kids awareness week, and we speak to MP Stewart Ayres about the program and why its important for parents and spectators to be respectful at sports and other events.
Listen to the podcast here.
visit the online resource site here.
https://sport.nsw.gov.au/clubs/ryc/fairplay/ShooshforKids
