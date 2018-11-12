Shoosh for Kids – MP Stuart Ayres

Today is the start of Shoosh for kids awareness week, and we speak to MP Stewart Ayres about the program and why its important for parents and spectators to be respectful at sports and other events.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Stewart-Ayres-12112018.mp3

visit the online resource site here.

https://sport.nsw.gov.au/clubs/ryc/fairplay/ShooshforKids



The Hon. Stuart Laurence Ayres, MP

Member of the Legislative Assembly

Member for Penrith

Minister for Western Sydney, Minister for WestConnex, and Minister for Sport

Member of the Liberal Party