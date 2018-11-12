WARNING: Increased Shark Activity at Lake Macquarie

Beachgoers should be on the lookout over the next few days, with Lake Macquarie Council expecting an increase in shark activity.

Council says there’s been a number of sightings between Redhead and Blacksmiths beach recently.

It comes after whale remains were reportedly discovered in the same area.

The activity heightens the risk for all swimmers and surfers, so we’re being urged to take extra care in the water.

Just last month, a man was attacked by a shark at Port Stephens after a whale carcass washed ashore.