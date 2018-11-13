Richard and Kim Congratulations to Kurt Fearnley, NSW Australian Of The Year! shannaNovember 13, 2018 2:39 amNovember 13, 2018 Richard & Kim phoned up Novocastrian paralympian Kurt Fearnley to congratulate him on being named NSW Australian of the Year 2019. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Kurt-Fearnley-.mp3 News Previous ArticlePastor Bob Cotton on why tougher laws for concealing child sex abuse were needed.Next ArticleSupercars Drivers in Town Ahead of Newcastle 500