Richard and Kim Emily Van Egmond on the Matildas V Chile game in Newcastle. shannaNovember 13, 2018 2:23 amNovember 13, 2018 Richard & Kim caught up with W League Jets and Matildas star, Emily Van Egmond, ahead of tonight’s home clash at McDonald Jones Stadium against Chile. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-EVE.mp3 Sport Previous ArticleBehind Australian Cricket’s fall from graceNext ArticlePastor Bob Cotton on why tougher laws for concealing child sex abuse were needed.