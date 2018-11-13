Man Charged Over Alleged Attempted Mayfield Robbery

A man’s been charged after allegedly attempting to rob a service station in Mayfield West this morning.

It’s believed the man tried to rob the Maitland Road business just before 12:30 am.

He allegedly threatened the employee with a knife, prompting the staff member to barricade themselves in another room.

The man left the scene before reportedly coming back for a second attempt after seeing the employee return to the console.

After allegedly threatening the attendant again, he left the scene empty handed.

Patrolling police arrested the 30-year-old Surry Hills man in Hanbury Street a short time later.

Officers have seized a knife as part of their investigations.

The man has been charged with intent to rob armed with a weapon and custody of a knife in a public place.

He’s been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.