Men Charged after Allegedly Climbing Crane in Charlestown

Two men have been charged after they allegedly broke into a construction site at Charlestown this morning.

Police say the pair entered the site on the corner of the Pacific Highway and Dudley Road around 1am, where they were found climbing a crane.

A 26-year-old Waratah West man and a 24-year-old from Wallsend were arrested a short time later, one of them was reportedly found with house-breaking implements.

They were charged with malicious damage, possessing house-breaking implements, unlawful entry and entry with intent to commit indictable offence.

They’ll both front Belmont Local Court on the 28th of November.

